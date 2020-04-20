New Jurassic World: Dominion Photo Teases Return Of Key Character

Leave a Comment
By the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, one of the biggest, most Michael Crichton-style plot twists dropped into place when it came to the story of Isabella Sermon’s Maisie Lockwood. As literally living proof of what John Hammond was afraid of when it came to genetic manipulation, Maisie was a pretty key character when it came to director J.A. Bayona’s smash hit sequel, as it was revealed that she was a clone of Benjamin Lockwood's late daughter. We now have our first look at Maisie's return in Jurassic World: Dominion!
Take a glimpse at this first look through a behind-the-scenes photo from director Colin Trevorrow:
As part of a challenge making its way through Twitter, Colin Trevorrow shared an early snapshot from Jurassic World: Dominion’s recent principal photography, before the film had to shut down production. While it was in the early days for the threequel’s shooting schedule, we’ve already seen some interesting hints of where things are going.
With Jurassic World: Dominion starting its shoot in cold and snowy British Columbia, this look at Isabella Sermon’s latest chapter in the blockbuster series shows Maisie Lockwood bundled for the cold herself. As the previous film saw her escaping the chaos of the recently released dinosaurs fleeing Lockwood Manor with Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), Maisie Lockwood might not be alone in the snow, as both dinosaurs and humans from Jurassic World adventures past could be frolicking in this frozen dominion.
This isn’t the first sneaky glance that Colin Trevorrow has given fans of what he’s been up to with Jurassic World: Dominion. While production may be shut down, the director that helped make Jurassic World a record-setting success has been hard at work in his home studio, reviewing the footage he already has.
Though come to think of it, this might not be our first look at Isabella Sermon’s work in this new film. Looking back at that original post that Colin Trevorrow had shared with the world, there’s a figure that’s not clearly seen in the wide shot on display. Still, the black beanie that Sermon’s Maisie wears in this new close-up look at Jurassic World: Dominion feels like a good indicator that the person wearing similar headwear in the wide shot could also be her.
This is a lot of speculation, but that’s part of what makes anticipating a movie like this one so much fun. While it’s going to be a little while before Jurassic World: Dominion can get back up and running again, it’s nice to see a peek behind the curtain at what is potentially shaping up to be the Avengers: Endgame of the Jurassic Park saga. Don’t blame us for those words though, as Chris Pratt put them into the world, and we’re just merely inclined to have that same level of anticipation.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled for a June 11, 2021 release date; but if any delays are to be had, we’ll report those updates as soon as they’re announced, here on CinemaBlend.