Zack Snyder Reveals Superman’s Alternate Cape Design In Man Of Steel Story Board

The DC live-action universe is an ever expanding place, allowing the rabid fandom to stay interested as each exciting change occurs. The original architect of the DCEU was filmmaker Zack Snyder, who kickstarted the massive franchise with Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Both projects focused on Henry Cavill's Superman, and it turns out that his original vision for the hero's cape was different from the one that eventually made its way to theaters.

Zack Snyder is a director who is known for his unique visual language, including muted colors and intense color grading. This applied to his vision of the DCEU, including Henry Cavill's Superman. Snyder recently shared his original storyboard for Man of Steel, revealing an alternate design for Supes' cape. Check it out below.