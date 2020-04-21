Zack Snyder Reveals Superman’s Alternate Cape Design In Man Of Steel Story Board

Leave a Comment
The DC live-action universe is an ever expanding place, allowing the rabid fandom to stay interested as each exciting change occurs. The original architect of the DCEU was filmmaker Zack Snyder, who kickstarted the massive franchise with Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Both projects focused on Henry Cavill's Superman, and it turns out that his original vision for the hero's cape was different from the one that eventually made its way to theaters.
Zack Snyder is a director who is known for his unique visual language, including muted colors and intense color grading. This applied to his vision of the DCEU, including Henry Cavill's Superman. Snyder recently shared his original storyboard for Man of Steel, revealing an alternate design for Supes' cape. Check it out below.
How cool is that? Taking a break from the #SnyderCut talk still revolving around Justice League, Zack Snyder peeled back a the curtain on Man of Steel's earliest stages of development. And in doing so, showed an alternate version of Superman's cape.
Zack Snyder shared his Man of Steel storyboard over on Vero. The filmmaker regularly uses that social media platform to directly communicate with fans, often sharing information and images about the fabled Snyder Cut of Justice League. This look into Man of Steel's development showed Superman's cape, including the iconic Superman logo. The insignia of the House of El is often featured on both the character's chest and cape, but it was eventually cut from the latter costume piece.
Superman's costume in the DCEU debuted with Man of Steel and remained consistent throughout Batman v Superman and Justice League, although fans were hoping to see the iconic black costume in the latter blockbuster. The suit itself is a dark navy blue, and is textured enough to give it a real sense of depth. Superman's cape is plain red during his appearances in the shared universe, although it seems that Zack Snyder originally had a different vision for the iconic accessary.
There have been a ton of costumes for Superman throughout the years, including the comics, video games, TV, and film adaptations. The late actor Christopher Reeve is synonymous for playing Clark Kent in 4 Superman movies, and was shown rocking a much more simple and colorful costume than Henry Cavill's. And while Reeve's costume included Superman's shield on the cape, the Cavill version did not.
It should be interesting to see if/when Henry Cavill's Superman returns to the DC Extended Universe. While the actor seems interested, there hasn't been any indication of when Superman will pop back up on the big screen. His cameo in Shazam! was played by another actor entirely, and there hasn't been any indication as to whether a Man of Steel sequel will ever become a reality.
The next installment in the DCEU is Wonder Woman 1984, currently set to arrive in theaters on August 14th.