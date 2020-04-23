Why We Really Need To See The IT And IT Chapter 2 Supercut

The adult storyline in IT: Chapter Two is ultimately diminished as a result of the extra material with the kids, but that ceases to be a problem if all of the footage is recut and redistributed in the film. It doesn’t really matter if Andy Muschietti plans to intertwine the timelines together like the novel does, or separate them entirely, as either method would repair the unevenness problem. Audiences would see the two generations of the Losers Club on a more balanced level, and it would presumably provide the opportunity to understand and see them distinctly.