Apparently Michael Fassbender Was Being Eyed For A Spider-Man Villain Role

Here’s some more fun lizard concept art for amazing Spiderman. Playing around with how many human features I could put into the face. This might’ve been a middle stage in the transformation, not sure. Here I was adding some Michael Fassbender. At one point he was considered for the role. #spiderman #lizard #thelizard #amazingspiderman #conceptart #creaturedesign #peterparker