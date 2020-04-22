Disney World Might Be Shut Down But That Hasn't Stopped A Lawsuit Over The Frozen Ride

27-year-old Amanda Peters visited Epcot on January 12 with family. Peters suffers from spina bifida and had undergone brain surgery six weeks before the trip. Her doctors had given her the ok to travel, but recommended that she limit herself to attractions that were slow moving. According to the lawsuit obtained by the Orlando Sentinel, the cast members working the attraction told Peters that the ride only had a "small dip", which the suit claims did not inform the family properly. The were unprepared for what the lawsuit calls a "violent backlash" when the ride vehicles drop while moving backwards near the end of the attraction. Peters claims she hit her head on the seat and it "rattled her brain." When she got off the ride, her speech was reportedly slurred and the family needed to schedule an MRI.