The Empire Strikes Back: What If Luke Skywalker Joined Darth Vader?

Leia Is Trained As a Jedi

If Luke Skywalker has turned to the Dark Side then we need a new Jedi hero. Luckily, we're told in The Empire Strikes Back that "there is another." We learn in Return of the Jedi that Luke has a sister in Leia Organa, and that she is therefore, strong in the Force. Assuming that Luke turning bad is the only thing that we're changing in the story, then Leia is still a Skywalker and she needs to be trained. Since Leia never meets Obi-Wan or Yoda in the films, getting this going is a bit complicated, but let's assume that one or the other is able to use the Force to make contact with Leia to begin her training. Maybe it's been happening already during the break between films and her new abilities are revealed to the audience as a surprise during the rescue of Han Solo.