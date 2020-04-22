How Much Money Tom Cruise Makes Per Word Of Dialogue

It should be noted that while Tom Cruise may be #1 for most amount of money per word overall, he doesn’t hold the top spot for highest-paid actor on a specific project with regard to word count. Kurt Russell has that honor, who was paid $15 million for his role as Sergeant Todd in Soldier, which breaks down to $36,855 for each of the 407 words he spoke. Julia Roberts is the #1 actress in this category, earning $10 million for her role as Tess Ocean in Ocean’s Eleven, which breaks down to $14,599 for each of her 685 spoken words.