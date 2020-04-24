James Gunn Reveals Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’s Easter Egg Location

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a huge place filled with tons of colorful characters. But some franchises stand out as fan favorites, chief among them being James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy movies. The Guardians movies have a unique tone and motley crew of characters, and is usually filled with some hidden easter eggs for Gunn's enjoyment. And now the filmmaker has revealed a location of several easter eggs within the runtime of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.