James Gunn Reveals Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’s Easter Egg Location

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a huge place filled with tons of colorful characters. But some franchises stand out as fan favorites, chief among them being James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy movies. The Guardians movies have a unique tone and motley crew of characters, and is usually filled with some hidden easter eggs for Gunn's enjoyment. And now the filmmaker has revealed a location of several easter eggs within the runtime of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
James Gunn is known for putting easter eggs in his Guardians of the Galaxy movies, many of which still haven't been uncovered. The acclaimed filmmaker recently participated in a watch party for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, sharing some inside tidbits with the rabid Marvel fanbase in the process. And it turns out that one sequence in particular is chock-full of easter eggs for fans to discover. As Gunn shared on social media:
Mind blown. Once again James Gunn proves himself as the master of easter eggs, as there are apparently quite a few in Ego's pit of skulls from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Although the specific references he's making are still a mystery this point.
James Gunn shared this Guardians of the Galaxy revelation over on his personal Twitter page. Gunn participated in Comic Book's #QuarantineWatchParty of Guardians 2, giving him the opportunity to share inside information directly to the fandom. There were plenty of exciting bits of news throughout the movie's runtime, although the above tweet about Ego's children is sure to inspire countless more re-watches.
The scene in question happens in Guardians of the Galaxy's third act, as Ego's true character is exposed through a series of reveals. One of which happens courtesy of Nebula and Gamora, following the two sisters's physical and emotional conflict on Ego's planet. They stumble upon a pitt of skeleton remains, all that was left of Ego's other children who failed to have the power of Celestials. That's where Gunn hid some subtle easter eggs for those who have strong enough eyesight and a big enough screen.
Exactly what skulls James Gunn hid in this sequence remains a mystery, but smart money says that Marvel fans will figure it out. Finding easter eggs in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies is something that moviegoers look forward to, including one that still hasn't been uncovered from the 2014 original. There are a number of quick shots of the skulls, so the possibilities are seemingly endless.
I can't wait to see what James Gunn has in store for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He wrote the script a number of years ago, before being (briefly) fired by Marvel. Gunn has teased how important Rocket will be, but there's no telling what twists he has in store for the highly anticipated threequel. But the trilogy will come to an end, wrapping up the three-film narrative that Gunn began with the first movie.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on November 6th.