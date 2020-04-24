Tim Allen Made An A+ Toy Story Dad Joke At Tom Hanks Now That His Health Has Recovered

Leave a Comment
Did you know the real-life Buzz Lightyear and Woody regularly meet for lunches every few months? If you were at the booth next to them, it'd be like listening to Toy Story. Since their iconic characters shared the screen for over twenty years, Tim Allen and Tom Hanks have built their own adorable friendship. So a wisecrack or two and even some healthy banter is expected.
Tom Hanks has been in the news a lot for becoming the first really famous person to be diagnosed with coronavirus. Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 back in mid-March while the actor was shooting Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic in Australia. Now that Hanks and Wilson have since recovered from the virus and returned home to Los Angeles, Tim Allen is joking around with a bit of Toy Story dad humor. In his words:
He is just a champion guy, sweetest guy in the world. As I told him, he probably should have worn a Buzz Lightyear outfit, that would have saved them. You can't get any disease other than perspiration odor in that suit.
Ha! Good one. Tim Allen likes to play off the whole Buzz and Woody dynamic in real life, often making fun of the lovable cowboy in interviews. It sounds like it was business as usual while the actor caught up with Entertainment Tonight about Tom Hanks’ brush with COVID-19. But funny enough, the actor totally thought of the joke on the same day the actor posted the announcement on Twitter that he and Rita Wilson had tested positive in Australia. Check it out:
Can you imagine going to the grocery store and casually seeing Tom Hanks casually in a Buzz Lightyear suit checking out the produce? I’m sure Tim Allen would like to see it. As a comedian, Allen is having fun making light of a shocking circumstance that stressed out a lot of people. Hanks is kind of America’s Sweetheart, and when he made news, some suggest it got many to sit up and pay attention.
Tim Allen is currently quarantining at home too, spending his free time working on his cars, catching up on reading and talking with his friends on the phone. The actor was just about to film the season finale of Last Man Standing when FOX decided to shut down the production of the last episode. Allen expects the last episode of season seven to air in September.
