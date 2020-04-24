Tim Allen Made An A+ Toy Story Dad Joke At Tom Hanks Now That His Health Has Recovered

Ha! Good one. Tim Allen likes to play off the whole Buzz and Woody dynamic in real life, often making fun of the lovable cowboy in interviews. It sounds like it was business as usual while the actor caught up with Entertainment Tonight about Tom Hanks’ brush with COVID-19. But funny enough, the actor totally thought of the joke on the same day the actor posted the announcement on Twitter that he and Rita Wilson had tested positive in Australia. Check it out: