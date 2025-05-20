Conan O’Brien Will Be In Toy Story 5, And He Dropped Some A+ Tom Hanks And Tim Allen Jokes While Revealing His Role
I'm so glad to hear this.
Conan O’Brien’s been on quite the professional run in 2025, including hosting the Academy Awards, receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, and his Max subscription-exclusive series Conan O’Brien Must Go returning for Season 2. Now he can add a new entry onto his growing list of accomplishments: voicing a Pixar character. O’Brien has revealed that he’ll be voicing a character in next year’s Toy Story 5, and not content to just share who he’s playing, he also dropped some fantastic jokes about Tom Hanks and Tim Allen in the process.
The former talk show host shared the big news on Instagram and was clearly excited about this, calling Toy Story a “legendary franchise” and describing the movies as “amazing.” But in classic Conan fashion, he couldn’t resist joking about the roles he wish he’d snagged instead for the upcoming Pixar movie:
As someone who’s watched Conan O’Brien on TV for years and frequently listens to his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, I always get a kick out of when he puts on an air of foolish superiority for laughs. Acting as though there was a chance he’d replace either Tom Hanks as Woody or Tim Allen and Buzz Lightyear definitely fits that mold. I mean, sure, I’d listen to O’Brien spout off Woody or Buzz dialogue, but when it comes to the Toy Story movies, Hanks and Allen are always going to be captaining this cast.
After getting the jokes out of the way, Conan O’Brien then shared how he’ll actually be part of Toy Story 5’s cast, saying:
Yes, this is a perfect role for Conan O’Brien when combining that superiority act with his own impressive intelligence. I can’t wait to hear Smartypants correct Woody, Buzz and everyone else as often as possible and annoy everyone acting as a know-it-all. O’Brien previously voiced The Riddler in The LEGO Batman Movie, and his A24 movie If I Had Legs I’d Kick You premiered at Sundance in January, though there’s no word when it will be released to the public.
Conan O’Brien is the third new actor to come aboard Toy Story 5, following Anna Paris in an undisclosed role and Ernie Hudson taking over as Combat Carl from the late Carl Weathers. The movie, which will see Woody, Buzz and the rest of the gang grappling with technology's increasing hold on children’s playtime, hits theaters on June 19, 2026.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
