Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn Filmed A Dirty Version Of A Fan-Favorite Line

The Guardians of the Galaxy have always been straight shooters when it comes to expressing their thoughts. Peter Quill had no problem telling Tony Stark his plan sucked in Avengers: Infinity War, and Rocket Raccoon got very real with Thor when the two went back in time in Endgame. With this, the fact that they choose to swear is understandable. Nevertheless, the fact that Gunn didn’t include any of these bits doesn’t take away from the blunt (and humorous) sting of their words.