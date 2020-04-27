Avengers Endgame: 11 Heartbreaking Scenes We're Still Thinking About

You can see it on Tony's face that he knows what he has to do, even if it means losing everything he has built. As he puts Morgan to bed, Tony says, "I love you tons," only for his daughter to respond with, "I love you 3,000." At that moment, Tony's eyes say it all. It's the kind of look a parent has after they drop their kid off at school for the first time, only this time instead of going to work, Tony is trying to pull off the impossible, no matter what it takes.