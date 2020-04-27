Sebastian Stan Wasn't Trying To Make Gwyneth Paltrow Feel Like Crap For Not Remembering Him On Marvel Movies

All that I was trying to say, I was just trying to take the piss out of myself, to be honest. We were at this event, and especially at some of the fashion events, for me I feel a bit out of my element. I try to kind of stick to myself. I'm not like that guy that goes up to people and is like, 'Hey! How are you? Here's who I am.' It just doesn't feel right. I was like, 'I don't know if we really worked together.' So I guess we got thrown in that group photo. I was like, 'Hey, by the way, it's Sebastian.' I think she sort of just gave me this look. I was like, 'From Avengers, we met…' and then the picture was taken, I'm not even sure if she [remembered me]. It was just like a weird moment. I was like, 'My God, I've introduced myself to this poor woman a third time, she must think I'm just this crazy person.