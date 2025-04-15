Kat Dennings Apparently Forgot She Had A Big MCU Role. Then She Went To Avengers Campus At Disneyland

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has gotten so big at this point that it’s perfectly understandable if viewers are getting a little confused about who is in it and what roles they are playing. However, it’s quite another thing when the franchise is apparently so big that even the actors in the MCU are forgetting that they are part of it. First, Gwyneth Paltrow forgot what movies she made, and now we learn Kat Dennings forgot she was even in the franchise until a recent trip to Disneyland.

Kat Dennings is, of course, Darcy Lewis, one of the greatest sidekicks in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. First introduced in Thor, she has appeared in several MCU films and TV series, both live-action and animated. One would think she would have felt like she was “coming home” during a trip to Disneyland Resort, walking through Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. And yet, she apparently didn’t realize at first why so many people were making such a big deal about her. She posted to Threads…

I went to Avengers Campus at Disneyland and people were waving at me and I forgot why. I genuinely forgot why

In a follow-up repost on Instagram, she asked the question, “am I ok?” and I have to say it is a little wild that Dennings forgot her connection to Marvel while walking through the franchise’s theme park land. Maybe Thor wasn’t out visiting with guests at that particular moment. If he had been, she might have remembered her connection to the franchise. Apparently Dennings didn't get the Cate Blanchett Disneyland experience.

Clearly, what this means is that Darcy Lewis hasn’t been in the MCU enough, and we need to get that fixed ASAP. To be fair, she hasn’t been seen in live-action since a brief appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. Her only appearances since then were in voicing her character in the animated series What If…?

While Kat Dennings may not have remembered her connection to the MCU, the crowd at Disney California Adventure clearly did. Being an MCU fan and actually seeing Darcy Lewis there had to be pretty cool for them. It’s one thing to wander through the land and walk by Black Widow or Ant-Man. If you’re lucky, the park may have a rare character appearance that day. But how many people get to see Darcy?

Honestly, I love this idea, and now I want to see more of it. There are dozens of MCU heroes, and even some villains, who you’ll see wandering through Avengers Campus on any given day, but there are even more small supporting characters that a lot of fans love that it would be great to see as well.

Avengers Campus is going through a major upgrade right now, with two new attractions coming to the park. One of them will include a multiverse of different heroes appearing in the story. Surely, there's a place for Darcy Lewis somewhere.