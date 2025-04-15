Kat Dennings Apparently Forgot She Had A Big MCU Role. Then She Went To Avengers Campus At Disneyland
Who could forget Darcy?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has gotten so big at this point that it’s perfectly understandable if viewers are getting a little confused about who is in it and what roles they are playing. However, it’s quite another thing when the franchise is apparently so big that even the actors in the MCU are forgetting that they are part of it. First, Gwyneth Paltrow forgot what movies she made, and now we learn Kat Dennings forgot she was even in the franchise until a recent trip to Disneyland.
Kat Dennings is, of course, Darcy Lewis, one of the greatest sidekicks in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. First introduced in Thor, she has appeared in several MCU films and TV series, both live-action and animated. One would think she would have felt like she was “coming home” during a trip to Disneyland Resort, walking through Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. And yet, she apparently didn’t realize at first why so many people were making such a big deal about her. She posted to Threads…
In a follow-up repost on Instagram, she asked the question, “am I ok?” and I have to say it is a little wild that Dennings forgot her connection to Marvel while walking through the franchise’s theme park land. Maybe Thor wasn’t out visiting with guests at that particular moment. If he had been, she might have remembered her connection to the franchise. Apparently Dennings didn't get the Cate Blanchett Disneyland experience.
Clearly, what this means is that Darcy Lewis hasn’t been in the MCU enough, and we need to get that fixed ASAP. To be fair, she hasn’t been seen in live-action since a brief appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. Her only appearances since then were in voicing her character in the animated series What If…?
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
If you have not experienced the complete adventures of Darcy Lewis, you can find everything from her debut in Thor to her having a baby with Howard the Duck in What If...? all on Disney+. And with Disney+ as cheap as $9.99 a month, Darcy alone is worth subscribing.
While Kat Dennings may not have remembered her connection to the MCU, the crowd at Disney California Adventure clearly did. Being an MCU fan and actually seeing Darcy Lewis there had to be pretty cool for them. It’s one thing to wander through the land and walk by Black Widow or Ant-Man. If you’re lucky, the park may have a rare character appearance that day. But how many people get to see Darcy?
Honestly, I love this idea, and now I want to see more of it. There are dozens of MCU heroes, and even some villains, who you’ll see wandering through Avengers Campus on any given day, but there are even more small supporting characters that a lot of fans love that it would be great to see as well.
Avengers Campus is going through a major upgrade right now, with two new attractions coming to the park. One of them will include a multiverse of different heroes appearing in the story. Surely, there's a place for Darcy Lewis somewhere.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
This Viral TikTok Of An Epic Universe Parkgoer Admitting To Going To Previews So He Could Steal (And Getting Arrested) Has Theme Park Fans Mad
Disney's Aulani Is A Bucket List Item For Many Families, But I Gotta Say It Looks Good On Ryan Seacrest, Too