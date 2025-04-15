Kat Dennings Apparently Forgot She Had A Big MCU Role. Then She Went To Avengers Campus At Disneyland

News
By published

Who could forget Darcy?

Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis talking to Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has gotten so big at this point that it’s perfectly understandable if viewers are getting a little confused about who is in it and what roles they are playing. However, it’s quite another thing when the franchise is apparently so big that even the actors in the MCU are forgetting that they are part of it. First, Gwyneth Paltrow forgot what movies she made, and now we learn Kat Dennings forgot she was even in the franchise until a recent trip to Disneyland.

Kat Dennings is, of course, Darcy Lewis, one of the greatest sidekicks in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. First introduced in Thor, she has appeared in several MCU films and TV series, both live-action and animated. One would think she would have felt like she was “coming home” during a trip to Disneyland Resort, walking through Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. And yet, she apparently didn’t realize at first why so many people were making such a big deal about her. She posted to Threads

I went to Avengers Campus at Disneyland and people were waving at me and I forgot why. I genuinely forgot why

In a follow-up repost on Instagram, she asked the question, “am I ok?” and I have to say it is a little wild that Dennings forgot her connection to Marvel while walking through the franchise’s theme park land. Maybe Thor wasn’t out visiting with guests at that particular moment. If he had been, she might have remembered her connection to the franchise. Apparently Dennings didn't get the Cate Blanchett Disneyland experience.

Clearly, what this means is that Darcy Lewis hasn’t been in the MCU enough, and we need to get that fixed ASAP. To be fair, she hasn’t been seen in live-action since a brief appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. Her only appearances since then were in voicing her character in the animated series What If…?

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
If you have not experienced the complete adventures of Darcy Lewis, you can find everything from her debut in Thor to her having a baby with Howard the Duck in What If...? all on Disney+. And with Disney+ as cheap as $9.99 a month, Darcy alone is worth subscribing.

View Deal

While Kat Dennings may not have remembered her connection to the MCU, the crowd at Disney California Adventure clearly did. Being an MCU fan and actually seeing Darcy Lewis there had to be pretty cool for them. It’s one thing to wander through the land and walk by Black Widow or Ant-Man. If you’re lucky, the park may have a rare character appearance that day. But how many people get to see Darcy?

Honestly, I love this idea, and now I want to see more of it. There are dozens of MCU heroes, and even some villains, who you’ll see wandering through Avengers Campus on any given day, but there are even more small supporting characters that a lot of fans love that it would be great to see as well.

Avengers Campus is going through a major upgrade right now, with two new attractions coming to the park. One of them will include a multiverse of different heroes appearing in the story. Surely, there's a place for Darcy Lewis somewhere.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about theme parks

This Viral TikTok Of An Epic Universe Parkgoer Admitting To Going To Previews So He Could Steal (And Getting Arrested) Has Theme Park Fans Mad

Disney's Aulani Is A Bucket List Item For Many Families, But I Gotta Say It Looks Good On Ryan Seacrest, Too

'It Was Not, Financially, The Greatest Choice' Two And A Half Men Vet Gets Real About The Decision To Turn Down Millions As A Series Regular

See more latest
Most Popular
Melanie Lynskey and Charlie Sheen on Two And A Half Men
'It Was Not, Financially, The Greatest Choice' Two And A Half Men Vet Gets Real About The Decision To Turn Down Millions As A Series Regular
Toussaint and Nakia during golden hour at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler Cleared Up Confusion About The Name Of T’Challa’s Son, And I Love How Thoughtful His Comments Are
Gayle King speaks at a press conference following her flight into space on the Blue Origins New Shepard craft.
The Internet Is Having A Field Day Over Gayle King’s Face Ahead Of Her Journey Into Space
Megan Fox stars in Subservience, while Machine Gun Kelly stars in Good Mourning.
‘She’s Keeping Up A Huge Wall’: What Megan Fox Allegedly Wants From MGK Following The Birth Of Their First Child
Abby wearing a tie under judge&#039;s robe, holding gavel in Night Court musical episode
Night Court Is Giving Melissa Rauch The Best Big Bang Theory Reunion Yet, And It Involves A Young Sheldon Star And A Michael J. Fox Tribute
Saxon speaking to Chelsea about fate in the White Lotus finale
White Lotus’ Patrick Schwarzenegger Reveals Cut ‘Dying’ Scene From The Finale, And Why It Messed With His Fiancée The Whole Time She Watched Season 3
Sam Wilson, new Captain America in full suit and holding his shield as ammo rains down upon him in Brave New World.
Anthony Mackie Just Spoke Out About Avengers: Doomsday, And There Are Three Specific Words That Really Stuck Out To Me
Florence Pugh sitting up and looking forward in We Live In Time.
Florence Pugh Talks ‘Scary Break-Up’ And Why ‘It’s Not Easy’ To Be The Person Who Loves Her
Daniela Ruah looking perplexed as Kensi Blye in NCIS: Los Angeles
What It Was Like To Hop From NCIS To The Equalizer, According To Daniela Ruah
Ben Affleck as Daredevil in 2003 movie
Ben Affleck Gets Real About Daredevil And Punisher In The MCU, And He Makes A Great Point