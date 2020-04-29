What Disney World And Other Theme Parks Will Need To Do In Order To Reopen In Florida

Guidelines:

Tape marking of 6 feet apart in ride/attraction queues

Staff to regularly wipe down surfaces at random

Phase 1 and 2:Staff who are 65+ are encouraged to stay home

Mandates:

All employees required to wear facemasks

Touchless hand sanitizer at each ticketing entry and turnstiles

Touchless hand sanitizer at each ride/attraction entry and exit

Temperature checks for staff prior to shift (temp above 100.4 must not enter premises)

Wipe down of all railing and surfaces regularly

Phase 1:50% capacity

Phase 2:75% capacity