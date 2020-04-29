Wonder Woman 1984 Rumor Teases A New Power For Diana Prince

Leave a Comment
There are a lot of questions surrounding Wonder Woman 1984, not the least of which being, when will we actually see it? But fans are also wondering just what we'll see when the new movie does debut. While a few details have been revealed here and there, there's still a lot we don't know. However, a piece of forthcoming merchandise may have accidentally revealed that Diana will be gaining a new superpower in the next film. Wonder Woman may learn to fly.
Images from an apparently planned Wonder Woman 1984 wall calendar have made their way online, and one image (via ComicBook.com) shows Gal Gadot in a horizontal position, apparently flying toward the camera. If the image is legit, it would seem to indicate that we'll see Wonder Woman flying, or gliding, at some point in the new movie.
Trailers have shown Wonder Woman making some pretty impressive jumps, but nothing that you would call flight.
Throughout Wonder Woman's history in the comics her origin story and power set have been revised multiple times. In some of them Diana Prince has had the ability to glide on air currents, or to fly under her own power just like Superman. For that reason, seeing Wonder Woman fly in the movie is certainly within the realm of possibility. At the same time, there's no hint that Gal Gadot's version of the character has that ability. That doesn't mean she can't gain new powers in the sequel film, though the movie would have to explain not only why she can fly in Wonder Woman 1984, but why she can't fly in Justice League, which chronologically comes later in the character's life.
Wonder Woman 1984 was originally set to open in June but has currently been pushed back to August. At this point, it's hard to say whether or not we'll actually see the movie in August or not. While things do seem to be progressing toward businesses reopening, theaters will likely be some of the last to open because of the way they bring large crowds of people together. As such, it's certainly not a sure thing that enough theaters will be open in August to make it worth Warner Bros. releasing Winder Woman 1984.
One wonders if WB is now wishing they hadn't pushed the movie back from its original 2019 release date.
This means it could end up being several months before we get a real answer to this question of whether or not Wonder Woman will learn to fly in the new movie. Assuming of course that the decision isn't made to release Wonder Woman 1984 through other means. While it seems unlikely that such obvious box office hits could skip theaters entirely, the longer this situation continues the more studios might consider alternative distribution methods. Although, that also comes with its share of risk.