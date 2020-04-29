Wonder Woman 1984 Rumor Teases A New Power For Diana Prince

Throughout Wonder Woman's history in the comics her origin story and power set have been revised multiple times. In some of them Diana Prince has had the ability to glide on air currents, or to fly under her own power just like Superman. For that reason, seeing Wonder Woman fly in the movie is certainly within the realm of possibility. At the same time, there's no hint that Gal Gadot's version of the character has that ability. That doesn't mean she can't gain new powers in the sequel film, though the movie would have to explain not only why she can fly in Wonder Woman 1984, but why she can't fly in Justice League, which chronologically comes later in the character's life.