As Ye’s Wife Bianca Censori Sports Another Sheer Look, A Source Makes Claims About Why She Has No Problem Performing ‘Nude Stunts’

Since Bianca Censori married Kanye West in 2022, she’s turned heads due to the attire she wears for photoshoots and during public outings. There have specifically been multiple times at which Censori has gone viral for sporting see-through looks, which don’t exactly leave much to the imagination. The 30-year-old model and Yeezy architectural designer donned such a look yet again and shared photos to social media. As people continue to speculate on Censori’s reasoning for these fits, an insider made claims about why she doesn’t mind it.

What Did Bianca Censori Wear In The Photos She Shared?

Ye apparently took a series of photos of his wife, and she subsequently shared them to her Instagram. In the pictures, of which there are apparently eight, the Australia native wears a see-through top as well as sheer tights. Not only that, but one of the photos even shows Censori wearing nothing but heels. One of the snapshots, which shows her in the aforementioned top and tights, can be seen down below:

Some of the photos of Bianca Censori have individually earned more than 15,000 likes. Fans have also taken to the comments to share their reactions, with many sharing fire emojis and other messages to voice their approval. Those sentiments are something of a departure from some of the other responses that people have had towards Censori’s choice of outfits. Considering the somewhat skimpy nature of her attire – like a body tape-centric look and candy lingerie – some have questioned whether or not she has control of what she wears.

A friend of Ye’s denied the assumption that the Grammy winner’s wife doesn’t have autonomy in that way. In fact, this person suggested that the truth is stranger than fiction, as the Donda producer and his spouse reportedly have a team of in-house designers who curate their outfits. Still, speculation about whether the Mrs. is truly happy with what she wears persists, but there may now be reason to believe she’s using it to her advantage.

Why Does An Insider Say That Bianca Censori Likes Wearing Provocative Clothing?

Bianca Censori has long been compared to Kanye West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, with some even claiming that they’re copying each other fashion-wise at this point. What recently seemed to lend credibility to that claim was the fact that Censori – who’s a blonde – sported a brunette wig. Though some are of the thinking that Censori doesn’t like wearing wild outfits, an insider for Radar Online claims she’s doing it for clout and has been hoping to receive the level of notoriety that Kardashian has:

Kanye helped Kim evolve from reality star to Vogue cover girl, so Bianca expected similar success. Instead, she's been pulled deeper into his turmoil and is seen by even his friends as more of a plaything than an equal partner. But the reality is she's fully into the pubic nude stunts. She has no discernible talent, so she knows this is one of the only ways to try and stay relevant in the news. She's hoping to use this questionable 'fame' to land brand deals, but it's all looking like a total flop of a strategy.

These comments, which should be taken with a massive grain of salt, come months after Bianca Censori went viral for revealing a sheer outfit on the Grammys red carpet. A lip reader claimed that Ye commanded his wife to reveal the outfit and, later on, a source said Censori was not happy about having to do that. This latest insider also reportedly says that Censori feels “exploited” but not merely for the reason you might think:

Kanye promised to turn her into a global fashion icon, but two years on, it’s mostly been words without action. He hasn't launched any collections for her or gotten her big magazine features. She's followed his demands but feels let down and exploited.

Regardless of whether or not Bianca Censori is receiving the career boost she wants from these stunts, it seems her husband is making it worth her while. A source claimed that the “Stronger” rapper paid his wife $100,000 to wear that aforementioned candy-laced getup. Still, since the couple themselves have yet to comment on any of this, the public can only speculate on the true reasoning behind Censori’s sheer outfit photos and other clothing choices.