9 Massive Questions We Have About Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Will We See The Guardians Of The Galaxy Again Before Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3?

There is no denying the popularity of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The team entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as serious underdogs, but their films have been crazy successful, and fans loved seeing them interact with the rest of the franchise’s heroes in the last two Avengers titles. This in mind, it seems crazy that Marvel would just let the characters sit on the shelf for up to four years – which would happen if Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 doesn’t come out until 2023, and the heroes don’t appear in any other movie between now and then. So the question is: could we see Guardians cameos in one of the eight films that exist on the release calendar?