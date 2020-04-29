Daredevil Star Addresses Spider-Man 3 Rumors

Leave a Comment
As Tom Holland gets ready to swing into his third solo outing as Spider-Man, his Peter Parker could seriously use a lawyer. At the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Jake Gyllenhaal not only penned the entire third-act London attack on Spidey, he also revealed his secret identity too. So why not call on Marvel’s own Matt Murdock, or more specifically Charlie Cox’s version from Netflix's cancelled Daredevil?
Back in March, Kevin Smith revealed that he had heard a rumor about Daredevil making an appearance in the upcoming third Spider-Man movie. Now Charlie Cox has commented on the unconfirmed theory with these words:
I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it. If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor.
Bummer. Daredevil was a big hit among Marvel fans, but it unfortunately got cut short back in 2018 due to strained relationships between Netflix and Marvel TV. Fans have been hoping for a character such as Charlie Cox’s Daredevil to return (this time in the MCU?) but the studios have cut ties with making anymore television shows together. Iron Fist, Luke Cage, The Punisher and Jessica Jones were also axed by Netflix and Marvel.
Could Matt Murdock still show up Spider-Man 3, but played by another character? The wounds still sting for Daredevil fans regarding the show’s early exit and it might not be the best time to introduce a new Matt Murdock. Spidey could also call on help from Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk) for some legal help too. That Marvel lawyer is already set to have her own show on Disney+ – maybe helping Spider-Man puts her on the MCU map?
Even though Charlie Cox didn’t know anything about the Spider-Man 3 Daredevil rumors, the actor is definitely interested in slipping back into the red leather on the big screen if given the chance. In his words to ComicBook:
Look, I had a great time. I'm so grateful I got to play that character as long as I did. Of course, I'd love to keep going. I'd love to be involved with it. As a fan of the Marvel movies, I've loved the little stuff where they pop up here and there but because we were on Netflix, we weren't able to do as much for legal reasons, I don't know why. But I love the idea of Jessica and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That'd be really, really cool.
The not-yet-titled Spider-Man 3 has left fans with a ton of questions about the future of Peter Parker’s life after J.K. Simmons’ iconic J. Jonah Jameson showed up at the end of Far From Home to reveal the news that Peter Parker is the man under Spidey’s mask. Mysterio also expertly framed the hero for his reckless drone attack on London.
The third Spider-Man movie is expected to hit theaters on November 5, 2021.