Avengers: Doomsday’s Chair Video Had A Lot Of Names, But Charlie Cox Wasn’t Among Them. What The Daredevil Actor Had To Say

The Avengers: Doomsday cast is massive and filled with original MCU Avengers, the Thunderbolts, X-Men, the Fantastic Four and more. However, after that extremely long live-stream of chairs revealed all these names, many noticed that some significant people were missing, like Charlie Cox. Now, the Daredevil: Born Again star has been asked about his name not being on the back of a chair, and he shared his thoughts on the upcoming Marvel movie .

On the heels of the Doomsday live stream and Daredevil: Born Again’s finale airing on the 2025 TV schedule , Charlie Cox was asked by Collider about Matt Murdock not being included (as far as we know) in the Avengers lineup. Reacting to that long livestream and not seeing his name, the Daredevil actor explained:

It’s not there, is it? [Laughs] Listen, the way that information gets to us is the same way that it gets to everyone else normally. At least historically, that's been the case. Someone sent me the link. I looked for my name. It's not there. So, maybe one day…

Now, is Cox going all Andrew Garfield lying about Spider-Man: No Way Home on us, and trying to hide the fact that he’s in this movie? Is he straight up just not in this film, and unaware of what’s going on? Anything is possible, and his answer brilliantly gives us no real insight into what he knows or doesn’t know about Doomsday.

Charlie Cox has a lot of practice with all of this, too, so obviously he knows how to play it coy and keep us guessing.

Like Andrew Garfield and his return as Peter Parker, Cox also had to hide the fact that Matt Murdock was in Spider-Man: No Way Home . His appearance in the film was a big surprise that caused uproarious applause in my theater and many others, and it marked his character’s return to the screen years after Daredevil ended on Netflix .

So, we know the Born Again star knows how to keep a secret, and maybe that’s what he’s doing here. Plus, as No Way Home proved, Marvel loves a surprise, so it’s not totally unreasonable to theorize that Cox is in Doomsday even though his name was not on the back of a chair.

However, it’s also totally possible that he’s clueless about what’s going on with the upcoming Avengers flick.

Marvel likes to keep things close to the vest, and it won’t let everyone in on all the happenings. For example, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio found out Born Again was renewed for Season 2 on stage at D23 with the rest of the world (per GMA ). Meanwhile, when Endgame was being made, a large portion of the cast didn’t even know they were filming Tony Stark’s funeral ; they were told they were shooting a wedding.

So, it’s not farfetched to believe that Cox truly has no clue if he’ll be involved in Doomsday.

While all this is ultimately just a ginormous question mark, we do know that we’ll be seeing Charlie Cox back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sooner than later. Following Season 1 of Born Again, Daredevil’s second season on Disney+ is in the works, so you can 100% expect to see the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen in an upcoming Marvel show .

However, don’t totally rule out the idea that Charlie Cox could appear in a Marvel movie. It’s happened before, and it could happen again, even if he’s currently saying he’s not, as far as he knows, in Avengers: Doomsday.