New Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Set Photo Seemingly Confirms New Version Of Comic Vigilante, And I Already Can't Wait

Plenty of reasons already exist for fans to be excited to eventually stream Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 with a Disney+ subscription, with arguably my own biggest factor being Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones returning alongside Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock. (Cox has his own explanation for why he’s most pumped for the second season.) Now, a photo taken on the MCU series’ set seemingly includes a major reveal about a familiar vigilante that should spark plenty of fan enthusiasm.

Daredevil: Born Again’s first season finale wrapped with Matt and Karen coming together with others in the community to take a bigger stance against the increasingly corrupt local government headed up by New York City’s most jaw-rippingly violent mayor to date, Wilson Fisk. And it appears as if White Tiger 2.0 could eventually join the cause, as the latest Season 2 set photo appears to confirm that Angela Del Toro is taking up the vigilante mantle left behind after her uncle Hector was murdered.

The pic, shared on X by user @RayyanTCG, shows Season 1 recurring star Camila Rodriguez in what appears to be Angela’s first homemade attempt at crafting a White Tiger costume. Now, given the nature of the pic and the unconfirmed nature of any specific Season 2 details, fans should bring an appropriate grain-of-salt assessment to this kind of photo.

But from the black-and-white hoodie to the striped bandana covering the bottom half of her face to the protective pads on her knees and elbows, it’s easy to understand why someone would be quick to guess that Angela will indeed rise up to avenge her uncle’s targeted murder by taking on his crimestopping alter ego. Either that or she joined the Hell’s Kitchen White Tigers roller derby team, which seems less likely.

Angela's Return As White Tiger Was Hinted At In Season 1's Finale

(Image credit: Disney+)

First introduced in Episode 4, Camila Rodriguez's Angela quickly made a point of voicing her outrage regarding Hector's murder, and at the time, she seemed more invested in delivering justice than Matt was. The same went whenever she tried to give him information about the recent abductions.

Things got hairier in the sixth episode whenever Angela's solo investigation took her right into Muse's crosshairs as he knocked her out and held her captive while attempting to take her blood. Thankfully, Daredevil caught wind and showed up in time to save the day, but don't go thinking that experience pushed Angela away from her vigilante goals.

The last time viewers saw the character was in the closing minutes of the Season 1 finale, as Matt's voiceover was coupled with self-reflective shots of all the surviving characters who made an impact on the story. Angela in particular is seen looking at a group of armored policemen lined up on the street, and the look on her face is anything but pleased, which played into fans theorizing that Angela would indeed take over the White Tiger moniker in Season.

Of course, that line of speculation already existed simply due to Angela becoming White Tiger in the comic books. So it might have actually been more surprising had Daredevil: Born Again avoided that character's legacy update. But after seeing this first set photo, I think we can all take comfort in seeing White Tiger's return.

Stay tuned for more updates on which characters will be showing up in Season 2, and when we can expect to see new episodes hitting Disney+.