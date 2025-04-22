Daredevil Boss Was Asked About Foggy Nelson Death Hoax Theory, And I Was Shocked By His Answer

The Punisher-heavy finale of Daredevil: Born Again landed on the 2025 TV schedule and totally blew fans away, not just because Kingpin's brutal takeover of the city was so intense, but also because Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson was absent after seemingly being murdered in the first episode. However, some fans think Marvel might be waiting to bring him back for a big reveal in the already announced Season 2, with many shocked it didn't happen in Season 1's capper.

So, is Foggy gone for good, or is there a chance we’ll see him again? In an interview with TV Insider, executive producer and series writer Dario Scardapane was asked point-blank about the fan theory, and his response was quite surprising in that he did not put a lot of effort into clarifing things. When asked if fans should “let this one go” in regards to Foggy-related theories, the writer responded:

That’s a tough one, and I’m going to dodge that question. There’s mythology inside the comic books about a lot of these characters. Karen Page is long dead and gone in the books. So I think that the responsible, fun thing to do [is say] time will tell. I can’t give any definitive answer on that.

No denial! No reassurance, either, but still. His tightrope-walk of an answer will no doubt keep fans on edge while fueling even more theories. And for longtime fans of Foggy Nelson, it’s quite the gut-wrenching wait to see if all the speculation was worth it.

Theories about what happened to Foggy have been buzzed about since the early episodes, with some fans think he might have faked his death to keep Matt safe, while others believe he could be secretly working in Fisk's administration. Which is in large part based on a somewhat similiar arc in the comics, where Foggy appears to be killed only to be revived in an ambulance and whisked away to witness protection.

So far, there's been no definitive proof he’s still alive, and I'd be remiss not to point out that the filmmakers made it clear that Matt hears Foggy’s heart stop during that scene. Later on, we see just how well Matt can pick up on people’s heartbeats, making it harder to believe that Foggy faked his death. Still, we’ve seen weirder things happen in the source material, so who knows?

Born Again’s first season ended in darkness, both literally and metaphorically. As Scardapane told TV Insider, the finale’s blackout wasn’t just a dramatic twist; it marked a turning point in power. With Fisk in control and vigilantes like Daredevil now enemies of the state, the city feels more dystopian than ever. In that environment, someone like Foggy, who has always believed in working within the system, may not be a good fit. And the idea that he’d fake his death, leaving Matt and Karen in the dark, feels off.

It’s just not who he is. Not to mention, Charlie Cox has spoken about the loss of Foggy and how it will haunt Matt for some time. Why undo all that character work?

Still, Scardapane's carefully worded response will undoubtedly be enough to keep hope alive for many fans. Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page was also absent for most of the season, only to reappear later in the season for some Frank-centric tension. Of course, she didn't get shot. The finale hinted that Matt and Karen may be preparing to build a resistance of their own, possibly calling in help from street-level allies. Could Foggy be one of them?

Season 2 is suspected to release early in 2026 and will be available to stream by anyone with a Disney+ subscription. Those who are eager to know more about the MCU’s small-screen productions can also check out the schedule of upcoming Marvel shows.