Another Transformers Prequel Is Finally In The Works

For those of you who enjoy the live-action Transformers film series, there’s no need to worry. It was reported in January that two separate Transformers scripts are in the works, one of which would be set in the Bumblebee universe, while the other would revamp the entire film series, supposedly by adapting the Beast Wars spinoff. So whether Paramount moves forward with both of these projects or just picks one, the Transformers mythology is expected to keep going in the live-action realm.