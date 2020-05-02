Black Widow: 8 Key Things We Know About Natasha Romanoff Before Her Solo Movie

Black Widow Can’t Have Children

When Black Widow and Hulk are figuring out the status and future of their relationship in Avengers: Age Of Ultron, the former dropped a rather significant bombshell: she is incapable of having children. It’s a horrible part of her story that extends from her time in the Red Room, as it was believed by her Russian handlers that becoming pregnant would be a distraction from her life as a killer, so the option was surgically taken away from her. This may not be something that specifically comes up in the Black Widow solo film, but it’s a standout detail that could wind up informing elements of the character – such as her relationship with her spy “family” who we’ll meet in the movie.