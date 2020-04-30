John Wick Director Shares First Impression Of The Matrix 4

Leave a Comment
In the age of nostalgia, it's clear that no franchise is ever really gone. We've seen plenty of remakes and long-awaited sequels arrive in theaters over the past few years, with the trend showing no signs of slowing down. One highly anticipated sequel of this nature coming own the pipeline is Lana Wachowski's The Matrix 4, which will unite the filmmaker with original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. John Wick director Chad Stahelski got his start working on The Matrix franchise's action, and is returning to help support Wachowski for the upcoming sequel. He recently gave his first impression of The Matrix 4, and it should excite fans of the sci-fi franchise.
Over the past few years, John Wick has become one of the most popular action franchises in the world. Chad Stahelski has directed all three installments in the property, and fans are eager to see how he'll help The Matrix 4 become a reality. The upcoming blockbuster was in the midst of filming when sets were shut down, and now Stahelski has spoken to the mysterious film's contents, saying:
It’s definitely, from what I know of it, it’s incredibly fun. I think if you’re a fan of the original trilogy you’re gonna love this. Coming back with a vengeance.
Well, that's certainly exciting. It looks like Lana Wachowski and company have big things in store for The Matrix's return to theaters. And if Chad Stahelski's comments are any indication, it's going to be a wild ride in theaters.
Chad Stahelski spoke to the mysterious fourth Matrix movie in a conversation with Collider. Not much is known about what Lana Wachowski is bringing to the fourth movie in the iconic science fiction franchise, but the public seems excited to jack into the apocalyptic action again for another big screen adventure. And it seems that The Matrix 4 will be going full tilt in regards to its action and overall plot.
Of course, the John Wick director was careful not to actually reveal anything about The Matrix 4's story. But his tease indicates that those involved are having fun returning to the property. Plus the "back with a vengeance" comments teases that the property is going to hit back hard when its released. After all, technology and visual effects have changed quite a bit since The Matrix Revolutions seemingly ended the story back in 2003.
The original Matrix franchise broke new ground for movies, and used a style of filming that countless other projects have emulated in the years since. Lana Wachowski has a bunch of new tools to use in The Matrix 4, so I'm eager to see how the movie's visual language translates into a new sequel. And with Chad Stahelski on the crew, smart money says the movie's action will be particularly thrilling.
The Matrix 4 will bring back the likes of Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson all reprising their roles from the original trilogy. Lana Wachowski assembled a strong group of newcomers to fill out the cast, including Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, and Jonathan Groff.
The Matrix 4 is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 21st, 2021.