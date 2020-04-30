John Wick Director Shares First Impression Of The Matrix 4

In the age of nostalgia, it's clear that no franchise is ever really gone. We've seen plenty of remakes and long-awaited sequels arrive in theaters over the past few years, with the trend showing no signs of slowing down. One highly anticipated sequel of this nature coming own the pipeline is Lana Wachowski's The Matrix 4, which will unite the filmmaker with original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. John Wick director Chad Stahelski got his start working on The Matrix franchise's action, and is returning to help support Wachowski for the upcoming sequel. He recently gave his first impression of The Matrix 4, and it should excite fans of the sci-fi franchise.