Captain America: The Winter Soldier Almost Had A Completely Different Opening Scene

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Russo Brothers have become synonymous with their work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the past few years, taking on massive ensemble projects like Captain America: Civil War and their pair of Avengers movies. But their Marvel debut actually came with 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which is considered one of the strongest movies in the entire MCU. And The Russos recently revealed that the movie nearly got a very different opening sequence.