See What IT's Bill Skarsgard Could Look Like As Joker In The Batman

The DC live-action universe is an unpredictable place, as Warner Bros. continues adjusting its plans for the future based on each new movie's performance. There are some very exciting projects coming down the line for the DCEU, including Matt Reeves' long-gestating blockbuster The Batman. The upcoming movie will introduce Robert Pattinson's version of Bruce Wayne, and see him interact with a variety of Batman rogues. Fans have been fantasizing what IT Chapter Two star Bill Skarsgard might be like as iconic villain The Joker, and now new art imagines just how terrifying he could be.
Bill Skarsgard has already had a long career in movie and television, although he's portrayed a few especially creepy characters over the past few years. Because in addition to playing the-thing-of-nightmares Pennywise in the IT movies, he also starred in Hulu's Castle Rock. Given his experience as a killer clown, many fans thought he would be a great choice to play Joker in The Batman or a possible sequel. Check out how he might look as the Clown Prince of Crime below.
Ok, now this needs to happen. In what would be the umpteenth live-action adaptation of The Joker, we see how killer Bill Skarsgard could look like as the fan favorite villain. He's got style and a creepy stare, and is sure to start countless more fan campaigns for his casting.
The above image comes to us from the social media of artist William Gray. He regularly renders fan casting and theories in stunning realism, allowing our collective imaginations to take off. The image sees Bill Skarsgard in full Joker regalia, including his signature makeup, green hair, and purple costume. His appearance in in stark juxtaposition to the most recent incarnations of Joker, as he's retained his same general appearance and has a polished look. The look is meticulous, and he doesn't have any bold changes to his look like scars or facial tattoos.
The Joker is a character that has been adapted into film a variety of times throughout the years. Each actor/director combination brings their own take to the villain, both characteristically and visually. And the past three versions were each quite different, two of which won an Academy Award. And by comparison, Bill Skarsgard looks the most put together by far.
Obviously the most recent example of this Joaquin Phoenix's performance as Arthur Fleck in Joker. He played the character as a mentally-ill man in a broken down Gotham City, who steadily descends into madness and murder throughout the unsettling movie's runtime. That character's full Joker look was much more conventionally clown-based.
The Batman is currently expected to arrive in theaters on October 1st, 2021.
Then there's Jared Leto's modern gangster version of Joker from Suicide Squad. Much of his material ended up on the cutting room floor, but the character's look was a bold, as he was covered in tattoos and rocked grills. Then there's Heath Ledger's Oscar-winning version from The Dark Knight, which featured a manic disheveled look and grisly facial scarring.
It should be interesting to see Matt Reeves' visual language for the characters of The Batman. Robert Pattinson's suit and Batmobile both made a splash, so he's probably got more surprises for the villains of the movie. While The Joker isn't set to appear in the mysterious blockbusters, there's no doubt going to be plenty more fan casts that include Bill Skarsgard. And who knows what Reeves would have in store for a sequel?