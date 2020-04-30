Sylvester Stallone Reveals Movies He Was In Worst Shape For And Why You Can Thank Robert De Niro

Throughout an actor’s career, there are highs and lows when it comes to their physical shape. If you’re an actor like Christian Bale, those moments can fluctuate with rather concerning frequency. In terms of Sylvester Stallone’s career though, those moments seem to have happened in their own time. Looking back at the Stallone film Grudge Match, one of three movies the star mentioned he was in his worst shape ever for, you can thank Robert De Niro’s figure for that particular instance.