Disney Fans Really Want Danny DeVito To Return For Hercules’ Live-Action Remake

Over the past few years, Disney had made a habit of producing live-action remakes of its classic animated blockbusters. What started with Maleficent and Cinderella has become a trend in the House of Mouse, extending to Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin (which is getting a sequel), and Mulan. It was recently announced that a live-action Hercules is in the works next, with The Russo Brothers attached as producers. Fans were excited about this turn of events, but there's only one question on everyone's minds: will Danny DeVito reprise his role as Phil?