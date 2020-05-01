Sony’s Spider-Man Universe Has An Official Title And It’s A Mouthful

Still, there are reasons to expect that this universe is going to continue to grow now that it has a collective title. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will expand on Cletus Kasady, and possibly even introduce Shriek (played by Naomie Harris). There have been plans for a Kraven the Hunter movie, as well as rumors of a Sinister Six film. And that doesn’t even get to the plans for Silver Sable and Black Cat. There are a lot of spinning plates.