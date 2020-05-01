Wait, There's Evidence Another Twilight Book Could Be Coming?

Leave a Comment
Stephenie Meyer will be celebrating 15 years since she brought the Twilight phenomenon into the world this October. The author found manic success with the teen series, as the four-part story about Edward and Bella’s romance became bestsellers, and the film adaptations became blockbusters and pop culture staples.
Out of the blue, Stephenie Meyer’s website began a mysterious countdown that is anticipating something happening on Monday, May 4. The minimalistic countdown has various images of starry skies and constellations, leaving Twilight fans thinking that Meyer’s long-awaited fifth book in the series, Midnight Sun, may finally be released. Take a look at just one of many reactions that have come from Twitter:
Rather than a continuation of the main saga, Midnight Sun is Twilight rewritten to tell the story from Edward Cullen's point of view instead of Bella Swan's. Back in 2008, the first twelve chapters of Midnight Sun were leaked online, leaving Stephenie Meyer sour about publishing the book. She ended up placing the project “on hold indefinitely,” and twelve years later, it has yet to hit bookshelves.
Could Stephanie Meyer finally release Midnight Sun in an effort to thank Twi-Hards for supporting the fandom for 15 years? It’s an important anniversary for the Twilight series, and a lot of people have more time than usual to crack open a novel right now. Considering that the book has been in the works for some time, it’s not a stretch that the author might pick this year to suddenly release another Twilight book. After all, E.L. James has found success with her Fifty Shades books from Christian Grey’s POV.
The Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins is already bringing back her YA franchise, with the prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes coming this May. It could be the perfect moment for fans of that era to go completely nostalgic with their reading lists with both a new Hunger Games novel and another Twilight book. Check out this response:
All the Twilight fans are coming out of the woodwork to talk about Stephenie Meyer’s mysterious announcement coming on Monday. Here’s another one:
But not every fan is hoping for Midnight Sun. Stephenie Meyer’s lesser-known bestseller is 2008’s The Host, which became a movie in 2013 starring Saoirse Ronan. Could the announcement be a Host sequel in the works? A prayer circle is being created here:
A lot has changed since the Twilight series became popular over a decade ago. The film’s stars, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, have moved on to completely different projects. Pattinson is gearing up to star in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and as the Caped Crusader in The Batman, while Stewart recently starred in Charlie’s Angels and the horror flick Underwater.
Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more updates on Stephenie Meyer’s announcement.