Wait, There's Evidence Another Twilight Book Could Be Coming?

Could Stephanie Meyer finally release Midnight Sun in an effort to thank Twi-Hards for supporting the fandom for 15 years? It’s an important anniversary for the Twilight series, and a lot of people have more time than usual to crack open a novel right now. Considering that the book has been in the works for some time, it’s not a stretch that the author might pick this year to suddenly release another Twilight book. After all, E.L. James has found success with her Fifty Shades books from Christian Grey’s POV.