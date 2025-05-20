After ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ Was Used In The Handmaid’s Tale, The Swifties Can’t Stop Theorizing

Spoilers for Season 6, Episode 9 of The Handmaid’s Tale are ahead. Read with caution, and stream the series with a Hulu subscription .

We’ve been clowning about the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) for years, literally. However, the clown noses are back on in a big way after “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” was used in Season 6, Episode 9 of The Handmaid’s Tale.

At the start of Episode 9, which just dropped on the 2025 TV schedule , Elisabeth Moss’s June is seen leading the Handmaids in formation in an uprising against the Commanders. Scored over that moment is the iconic first single from Taylor Swift’s sixth album, take a look:

Notably, the caption on this post says “Rebellion (June’s version),” which is an obvious nod to the fact that the version of Swift’s song being used in this clip is “Taylor’s.” This is a major moment because the scene uses a very large chunk of the track, giving Swifties their first sizable soundbite from Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

Now, we Swifties are known for clowning, and we’ve theorized about the release of Rep on many occasions. From the use of a new bodysuit on the Eras Tour to surprise songs, we’ve thought an announcement was coming, but are still empty-handed. However, this feels different, as Faith Crowder commented on The Handmaid’s Tale’s TikTok:

6 days before the AMAs and its track 6?! Brb getting my clown suit on

For the last few weeks, Swifties have been suspecting that the pop star could announce something at the American Music Awards, which are on May 26 at 8 p.m. ET. This started when TikTokers noticed that Swift’s merch site lined up its items in a way that spelled out AMAs. Now, Handmaid’s Tale has added to that ongoing theory, and pushed us all in the Rep direction, as jessicalynnslocum theorized.

Basically, to quote @BornThisSwift , who retweeted the “LWYMMD” and Handmaid’s Tale news:

REPUTATION TV CLOWNS GET UP

Admittedly, this does feel like a sign that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is coming. It doesn’t feel like a coincidence that this track was used in a pivotal scene during the sixth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, six days before the AMAs, and it happens to be the sixth song on Taylor Swift’s sixth album.

Fans are driving the same “Getaway Car” as me here, as many took to social media to share their Rep-related thoughts and theories:

HOW MANY DAYS BEFORE THE AMAS!?!?!!??!!?!?! - @kush07_

6 days til AMAs, track 6, and her sixth album 👀 - @arshedxox

6 days before AMA’s, Rep is Taylor’s 6th album, (Junes Version) bc she’s dropping Rep TV in June?? Oh the stars are aligning - @SarahBelles23

6 days before the AMA’s? LWYMMD track 6? reputation is her 6th studio album? NO I AM NOT CLOWNING - TS13 on TikTok

Now, notably, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version).” It was also used in the 2023 show Wilderness . So, really, anything is possible when it comes to whether Swift will announce Reputation or not.

However, we’ve been waiting a long time for this re-release, and the Easter egg-shaped stars all seem to be aligning a little too perfectly. So, maybe, this time we clowns are right, and maybe this epic Handmaid’s Tale moment is a sign that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is right around the corner.