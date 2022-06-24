What The Twilight Cast Members Are Doing Now

Can you believe that it's been 14 years since Twilight first debuted in theaters? The feverishly popular film adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's best-selling 2005 vampire-romance novel spawned one of the most popular and lucrative franchises of the past two decades, and many of the actors from this very popular movie have gone on to do many different projects, often thanks to Twilight's success.

While you likely know what, say, Robert Pattinson or Kristen Stewart are doing nowadays, what about the rest of the cast? What has the Twilight ensemble been up to since The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 came out back in 2012? Let's explore what the main actors in this famous series of movies have done since their time in Twilight ended.

Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan)

The 17-year-old protagonist of Twilight who falls in love with Edward Cullen over the course of the franchise, Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart, was the center of the romantic story. Her relationship with Edward was the crux of the narrative, as well as the spewing battle between Edward and Jacob for her love.

In the role that turned the actress into a worldwide superstar, Stewart allowed her fame and fortune from this series to propel her career in intriguing directions. Notably, Stewart has starred in dramas both big and small, including Clouds of Sils Maria, Personal Shopper, Certain Women, Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, Equals, and Lizzie, as well as the period comedy Cafe Society and the stoner action-comedy, American Ultra. She’s also starred in films such as Charlie’s Angels, as well as the Hulu original Christmas film, Happiest Season.

As of late, Stewart starred in the critically-acclaimed Spencer , where she played Princess Diana of Wales, and earned several award nominations and wins - including a nod for the Academy Award for Best Actress. In 2022, her latest film, Crimes of the Future, arrived in theaters. Coming up soon, she’ll be in a new A24 film titled, Love Lies Bleeding.

Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen)

As a core member of the Olympic coven and the man who steals Bella Swan's heart, Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson, was the male protagonist of The Twilight Saga. And it instantly turned the British actor into a megastar. Though Pattinson has an odd public relationship with the high-volume fandom for the franchise, it paved the way for his daring second-wave career.

In the years since Twilight wrapped, Pattinson has proven himself in a number of exceptional, challenging performances. Notably, Pattinson has done excellent work in movies like The Rover, The Lost City of Z, Good Time, Damsel, High Life, and The Lighthouse, and he's also done good work in artistic projects like Cosmopolis, Life, The Childhood of a Leader, The King, and more.

In 2021, Pattinson starred in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, and made headlines with his performance as Bruce Wayne in The Batman in 2022, a superhero film that’s already getting a sequel . Pattinson is also set to star in another film soon called Mickey 7.

Taylor Lautner (Jacob Black)

Over the course of The Twilight Saga, Jacob Black, played by Taylor Lautner, went from a good-natured local friend to an object of Bella Swan's loving affection as he and Edward Cullen fought for her heart in the sequels. In New Moon, he phases into a wolf for the first time and this is the start of his transformation as a shape-shifter werewolf.

While prominent in the series, unlike Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, his fellow Twilight leads, Lautner hasn't found himself making as many audacious choices as an actor. He has appeared in shows like Scream Queens and Cuckoo. He also headlined the dramatic film, Run the Tide, as well as the action flick, Tracers, and he has provided supporting roles in Adam Sandler comedies like Grown Ups 2 and The Ridiculous Six.

Most recently in 2022, he appeared in the Netflix original film, Home Team, alongside Kevin James.

Billy Burke (Charlie Swan)

The Chief of Police in Forks, Washington, where the crux of the Twilight narrative takes place, and the father of Bella Swan, Charlie Swan, played by Billy Burke, is the looming parental figure throughout The Twilight Saga.

As an actor, Burke has worked primarily in television since Twilight's finale. Notably, he's appeared in shows like Revolution, Chicago P.D., Zoo, Major Crimes, and FBI, among others. He was also in 2016's Light Outs. He had a voice role as Commissioner Gordon in Batman: The Long Halloween in both parts, and has had supporting recurring roles in shows such as Maid and 9-1-1: Lone Star. Coming up, he’s going to appear in a new TV series called Fire Country.

Peter Facinelli (Dr. Carlisle Cullen)

As the founder and leader of the Olympic coven and the adoptive father of Emmett, Alice, Edward, Jasper, Rosaline, and, later, Bella Swan, Dr. Carlisle Cullen, played by Peter Facinelli, serves as the head of the household. Since his days in The Twilight Saga, Facinelli has starred in TV shows like Nurse Jackie, American Odyssey, Supergirl, S.W.A.T., FBI, Magnum P.I., and Glee, and he appeared in films like Gangster Squad, The F**k-It List, The Ravine, Catch the Bullet, Countdown and more.

Outside of acting, Facinelli has also spent more time in the director's chair lately. He made his feature directorial debut with the 2018 comedy Breaking & Exiting. He also recently wrote and helmed the action-mystery thriller, Hour of Lead, which premiered earlier this year. Coming up soon, he’s going to be in the new films, Yesteryear, On Fire and many others.

Elizabeth Reaser (Esme Cullen)

As the matriarch of the Olympic coven, the wife of Carlisle Cullen and the adoptive mother of Alice, Emmett, Edward, Rosalie, and Jasper, Esme Cullen, played by Elizabeth Reaser, played a substantive role in the Cullen family.

An Emmy-nominated actress who constantly bounces between screens both big and small, Reaser has appeared in several different projects since her commitments to Twilight ended. Notably, she has appeared in Ryan Murphy’s series, Impeachment: American Crime Story, Law & Order True Crime, Mad Men, True Detective, The Haunting Of Hill House, Easy, The Handmaid's Tale, and the Bonnie & Clyde mini-series. Reaser also played the leading role in the surprisingly good prequel, Ouija: Origin of Evil, and she can be seen in Hello, My Name is Doris, which also starred Sally Field.

Coming up soon, she’s going to be in a new dark fantasy film, called Dark Harvest.

Ashley Greene (Alice Cullen)

As a precognitive vampire who is known for being sweet and loving, Alice Cullen, played by Ashley Greene, played a dynamic part in The Twilight Saga. In the time since her commitments to the franchise ended, Greene has starred in a good handful of movies, including Bombshell, Kristy, Burying the Ex, Wish I Was Here, CBGB, Urge, Staten Island Summer, In Dubious Battle, Aftermath, One Shot and more.

She also lent her voice to the video game Batman: Arkham Knight, and she had a prominent role in the TV series Rogue. Coming up, she’s going to star in several new films, including titles such as The Retirement Plan, The Gemini Lounge and more.

Kellan Lutz (Emmett Cullen)

The husband of Rosalie Hale, the adoptive brother of Edward and the eventual brother-in-law of Bella, Emmet Cullen, played by Kellan Lutz, was a member of the Olympic coven. Since his time in Twilight, Lutz has primarily been seen in movies, including The Expendables 3, Tarzan, Extraction, Speed Kills, What Men Want, and the lead role in The Legend of Hercules. And he has also appeared on the small screen. For instance, Kellan Lutz starred in HBO's The Comeback and made a memorable appearance in the revival season.

Lutz has appeared on FBI and the spin-off series, FBI: Most Wanted. Soon, he’s going to star in a few new films such as Come Out Fighting, What Remains, and others.

Nikki Reed (Rosalie Hale)

The adopted sister of Edward Cullen and married to Emmett Cullen, Rosalie has been a vampire since the 1930s and is a member of the Olympic coven. Played by Nikki Reed, the actress/screenwriter previously best known for the 2003 autobiographical drama, Thirteen, which was directed by Catherine Hardwicke (who also helmed the first Twilight), has bounced between films and television since her time in the Twilight Saga came to a close.

On television, Nikki Reed was seen in Sleepy Hollow, Dollface, and V-Wars. Additionally, the actress starred in a few indie movies, including Empire State, Pawn, and Jack Goes Home, which she co-produced. Furthermore, Reed stepped in the director's chair for last year's short film, Andy's Song.

In her personal life, Nikki Reed separated from her first husband, Paul McDonald, in 2014, and the divorce was finalized in 2015, and she got remarried to Ian Somerhalder that same year. The acting couple share a young daughter together, who was born in 2017, as Reed announced on her Instagram. She’s still very active on social media, and most recently even went onto former Twilight co-star, Ashley Greene’s, podcast, according to her Instagram post.

Jackson Rathbone (Jasper Hale)

As one of the few surviving vampires of the Southern vampire wars, Jasper Hale, played by Jackson Rathbone, later joined the Olympic coven and became the husband of Alice Cullen. Since his commitments to Twilight have ceased, Rathbone's most prominent work has been on the tube in a variety of shows that include Aim High, Finding Carter, White Collar, NTSF: SD: SUV, and The Last Ship. He’s also appeared in a variety of movies such as Mixtape, The Wall of Mexico and more.

Coming up, Rathbone is going to star in a variety of movies, including Condor’s Nest, Zero Road, and Books & Drinks.

Anna Kendrick (Jessica Stanley)

As Bella Swan's high school best friend, Jessica Stanley, played by Anna Kendrick, plays a relatively minor role in the Twilight proceedings. But over the course of the franchise, Kendrick's career skyrocketed — to the point where she has become arguably as famous (if not more so) than some of her Twilight co-stars.

Notably after garnering an Oscar nomination for her stellar performance in 2009's Up in the Air, Kendrick has been seen in a variety of movies both big and small. One of the most prominent was her lead role in the Pitch Perfect trilogy, though she has also starred in Into the Woods, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, The Accountant, A Simple Favor, and Noelle. Kendrick can be heard in Trolls and it’s sequel, Trolls World Tour. Kendrick also stepped into television for a little bit with a main role on the HBO Max original show , Love Life. Soon, she will appear in many new movies, such as Alice, Darling, The Dating Game and more.

In 2016, Anna Kendrick became an author with her memoir, Scrappy Little Nobody. In the book, Kendrick noted that working on these movies (even in a minor capacity) gave her consistent work as the future A-lister continued to push herself into other films, some of which didn't pay her nearly as much. Though in a 2018 tweet, Anna Kendrick claimed (either cheekily or sincerely, it can be hard to tell with her) that she forgot she was in these films.

Out of all these stars, I’m sure that there’s something with them that you have seen in the last few years. And I know no matter what we are going to be seeing a heck of a lot more of them, whether that be in 2022 or beyond.