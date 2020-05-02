John Boyega Breaks Down What Post-Star Wars Life Has Been Like For Him

Leave a Comment
Just a few months ago, John Boyega and the rest of the Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker cast premiered the last film in the Skywalker Saga and said goodbye to their characters. It was a whirlwind six years for Boyega and, now that it’s all over, there’s not much for him to do but sit back and take in what just happened. Here’s how actor behind Finn explains his post-Star Wars life:
I think for me, honestly, it’s been all good. Obviously, I’m not living with millions of fans all across the world. The only time I really get to see and interact with fans is when I’m online. But for most of it, for me, it’s been great because I’ve been able to go home and ask that fundamental question that I couldn’t answer throughout the six years [which] was, ‘What just happened to me?’ You know what I mean? It’s like, now I’m home, and there’s so much Star Wars memorabilia stuff. I’ve still got my audition scripts. I’ve still got notes for what time I’m supposed to get to the audition and schedule, all of that stuff. So it’s more of a time, for me anyway, to just kind of be a bit nostalgic and really take in the moments that I was able to enjoy. And then now, I have time for family. So it’s really, really a win-win.
The actor has been going at hyperspace for three Star Wars films, and he hasn’t had time to really process what he just went through. John Boyega is enjoying his post-Star Wars life surrounded by his house of impressive memorabilia, along with the satisfaction of accomplishing work on a trilogy of blockbusters before the age of 30.
The 28-year-old has reflected on the journey that propelled his and Daisy Ridley’s lives on a crazy trajectory towards stardom. While the actor admits there are some plot points that he wished the trilogy would have explored more before it concluded, the actor is very proud of his work and is currently getting ready for his own at-home May The 4th celebration with his sister.
The Boyega house plans to watch all nine Star Wars films during the saga’s holiday, especially since they will all be available to view on Disney+ (which offers a free 7-day trial) this Monday. He caught up with CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend co-host Jake Hamilton for an epic half-hour interview. Check it out below:
During the interview, John Boyega also talked about his bromance with Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron in the franchise, which sparked a fan-following that wanted the two characters to have an on-screen romance. The actor explained how it wasn’t the intention of the filmmakers for the pair to have such magnetic chemistry, as both he and Isaac just clicked. And once audiences noticed it, they would play it up a bit as a wink for fans.
The actor also talked about the possibility of coming back to the franchise in the future. He would be interested in the opportunity if attention is given to the story going forward. At the end of Finn’s arc in The Rise of Skywalker, audiences were left wondering if he was Force-sensitive, and we still have questions.
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker is available on Digital, Blu-ray and is coming to Disney+ just in time for May the 4th.