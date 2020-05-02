John Boyega Breaks Down What Post-Star Wars Life Has Been Like For Him

I think for me, honestly, it’s been all good. Obviously, I’m not living with millions of fans all across the world. The only time I really get to see and interact with fans is when I’m online. But for most of it, for me, it’s been great because I’ve been able to go home and ask that fundamental question that I couldn’t answer throughout the six years [which] was, ‘What just happened to me?’ You know what I mean? It’s like, now I’m home, and there’s so much Star Wars memorabilia stuff. I’ve still got my audition scripts. I’ve still got notes for what time I’m supposed to get to the audition and schedule, all of that stuff. So it’s more of a time, for me anyway, to just kind of be a bit nostalgic and really take in the moments that I was able to enjoy. And then now, I have time for family. So it’s really, really a win-win.