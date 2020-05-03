The Best Part Of Filming Top Gun With Tom Cruise, According To Goose Co-Star Anthony Edwards

The character Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw is played by Miles Teller, who will -- in a way -- continue the legacy that Anthony Edwards started. Like Edwards, Teller also seemed to have a good time working with Tom Cruise. But Cruise, of course, is known for his wild stunts and insatiable work ethic, and Teller has admitted that he struggled to keep up with Tom Cruise. This does make a lot of sense since Tom Cruise has been at this for a while now and, comparatively, Miles Teller is still working at his pilot wings.