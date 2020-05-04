Venom Sequel Fan Art Features Spider-Man Clawing His Way Out Of The Symbiote

It's no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. Superhero flicks are the biggest box office draws in the movie industry, so plenty of studios have gotten in on the action with their own cinematic universe. Sony is no exception, as its newly named Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters was kickstarted with Ruben Fleischer's Venom. Fans are eager to see what director Andy Serkis has in store for the upcoming sequel, especially regarding if/when a crossover will happen with Tom Holland's Spider-Man. And epic new fan art imagines what Peter Parker would look like tearing himself out of the antihero symbiote.