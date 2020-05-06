Disney Announces When The First Theme Park Is Reopening

If the domestic Disney parks stay closed as long as Shanghai Disneyland has, then it's going to be late June before we see any momentum, or nearly two more months. That's a lot of time, to be sure, but it certainly might be necessary to get things to a safe enough place to reopen. While some parts of the nation are already beginning to reopen, theme parks will likely be among the last business to come out of this. Even limiting capacity, they will have some of the largest crowds of people once they reopen.