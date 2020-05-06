How Alita: Battle Angel's Robert Rodriguez Helped Fantastic Four Director Josh Trank In Hollywood

It sounds like Robert Rodriguez was able to help Josh Trank clear his head, although to further cope, Trank focused on more work. He pitched a hard-R take on Venom to Sony, as well as briefly tackled a Shadow of the Colossus film adaptation, neither of which moved forward. Chronicle 2 was also put into development, but Trank wasn’t involved with that, and he even admitted he tried his best to stall progress on the sequel when it started picking up steam.