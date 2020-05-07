We Finally Know Who Falcon Was Talking To Right After His Fight With Ant-Man

It seems like forever ago when Ant-Man was first released in July of 2015. So much has happened since then in the MCU. If you recall, it received favorable reviews and set the microscopic superhero on track to appear in several other MCU movies, like Captain America: Civil War. We all have questions about the future of the MCU, but one question has been around for a while: who in the world was Falcon talking to after his fight with Ant-Man?