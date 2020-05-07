How To Watch John Wick Streaming For Free Thanks To Lionsgate

Today, the John Wick franchise is one of the more successful brands in Hollywood. Each movie has become more successful than the last. As we sit and wait for the fourth chapter to fill our eyeballs with glorious action, anybody who somehow hasn't seen where it all began, or just wants to relive the beginning because you haven't already binged that franchise while in quarantine, can do so, free of charge, as part of Lionsgate's next Lionsgate Live A Night At The Movies. John Wick will be streaming on YouTube for free on Friday and will include a special appearance by Keanu Reeves among others.