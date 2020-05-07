Rogue One’s Alan Tudyk Reveals Hilarious ‘Deleted’ Scene Inspired By Firefly

While we're not likely in store for more Firefly anytime soon, we are going to get more K-2SO. Alan Tudyk has been confirmed to return as the voice of the sardonic droid in the new Disney+ series that will follow Diego Luna's Cassian Andor in a period prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Of course, the truth is that's about all we know about the show at this point, and with production on that series stalled out along with everything else, it might be some time before we learn any more.