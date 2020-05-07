Glee’s Amber Riley Is Already Campaigning For A Live-Action Hercules Role

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Over the past few years, Disney has made a habit out of producing live-action remakes of its animated blockbusters. This trend started with Maleficent, with the House of Mouse continuing this trend with Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin. Plus cutting-edge visual effects brought to The Lion King, Jungle Book, and Lady and the Tramp to life. The studio recently announced plans for a live-action version of Hercules, and Glee star Amber Riley is already campaigning for a role.