Why Val Kilmer Stopped Playing Batman After Forever

25 years after Batman Forever’s release, Val Kilmer has elaborated on why he didn’t return as Batman. Past rumors and reports have alleged that Batman Forever was one of several cinematic projects where Kilmer caused problems, and director Joel Schumacher once described the actor as “psychotic” (though the filmmaker said last year that he thought Kilmer made for a “fabulous Batman”). Kilmer maintains that scheduling conflicts with The Saint factored into him not being part of Batman & Robin, but he also simply grew bored with the role of the Dark Knight.