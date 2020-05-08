Will The Academy Awards Extend Its Deadline After Recent Oscar Changes?

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science’s board of directors met via Zoom to discuss some changes to the 2021 ceremony. In light of the circumstances, the Academy has decided to forgo the usual requirement for movies eligible for the Oscars to be screened for at least one week in Los Angeles. Also, movies that do not receive a theatrical run in 2020 (such as Trolls World Tour or The King of Staten Island) are qualified to be recognized at the 93rd ceremony.