The King Of Staten Island Trailer: Pete Davidson Looks Like A Bona Fide Movie Star In Judd Apatow’s Latest

If you're familiar with Pete Davidson, it's probably because either you're a fan of Saturday Night Live, or you've seen his name in gossip stories involving his various relationships. Neither thing is likely to properly prepare you for his leading role in The King of Staten Island. The trailer for the upcoming film is here and, while it's just as funny as might think, it also shows a more serious side to Davidson.
The King of Staten Island has Pete Davidson as a young man named Scott, living at home, still grieving over the death of his firefighter father, even though it happened when he was a kid. Like many of Judd Apatow's protagonists, he's a man whose life is stuck in neutral. Then, when Scott's mom (Marisa Tomei) starts dating another firefighter, Scott has to start dealing with his various personal issues, and looks to finally begin growing up.
While the trailer has all the comedy that you'd expect from a Judd Apatow film, it also shows off the heart that the writer/director's film are also known for, and while this is only a small taste of the final product, Pete Davidson appears to be handling it all quite well.
Judd Apatow has made a career out of taking actors known mostly for comedy and showing us that they have a more dramatic side to them. Those actors have then gone on to a lot of success. Steve Carell and Jonah Hill have gone to make movies that have gotten them nominated for Oscars. The idea of Pete Davidson being in that category would probably blow some minds, and this probably is't that movie, to be sure, but who knows if it is also a step in that direction.
The King of Staten Island is one of many movies that have had to scramble to find its new place under what's now normal with movie theaters closed around the country. The movie was supposed to debut at the SXSW festival this past March but when it was cancelled, that put the movie's premiere on hold. It was supposed to open in theaters in June, but now it will follow a handful of other movies that have moved straight to video on demand channels as its method for distribution.
On the plus side, a movie like The King of Staten Island isn't going to be a film with a high budget, so moving to VOD, if the film is popular enough, could still make the film a success. Plenty of movies without names like Pete Davidson and Judd Apatow attached, have been successful without theatrical releases. Still, if this is a huge break for Pete Davidson, as it appears it could be, it may not get the notice is otherwise might by going this route.
The King of Staten Island arrives via digital on demand platforms June 12.