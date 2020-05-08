The King Of Staten Island Trailer: Pete Davidson Looks Like A Bona Fide Movie Star In Judd Apatow’s Latest

Judd Apatow has made a career out of taking actors known mostly for comedy and showing us that they have a more dramatic side to them. Those actors have then gone on to a lot of success. Steve Carell and Jonah Hill have gone to make movies that have gotten them nominated for Oscars. The idea of Pete Davidson being in that category would probably blow some minds, and this probably is't that movie, to be sure, but who knows if it is also a step in that direction.