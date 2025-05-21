Elsie Hewitt On What It's Really Like Dating Pete Davidson: 'Honestly'

At this point, it’s no secret that Pete Davidson is both a chill guy and a serial dater. His list of exes is as impressive as it is lengthy, and for the most part, everyone he’s dated has generally positive things to say. And when he was first spotted with newest girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, after things ended things with Madelyn Cline in late 2024, the internet was buzzing. (His run in with Kim K at SNL50 also sparked reactions.) The model joined others in sharing her frank opinions about dating the Saturday Night Live alum.

Hewitt shared her feelings at the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Annual Blossom Ball, which is where the couple made their first public appearance. The 29-year-old, who has been diagnosed with the condition, shared with People how pleased she was to have him there, and what a great partner he is:

He is so incredible. Honestly, best person I've ever met, and I'm so grateful that he's here tonight.

The King of Staten Island star’s dating reputation continues to hold strong, as far as others saying he's good boyfriend material. I’m glad that through all the ups and downs of his past relationships, we’ve been able to see Davidson continue to grow personally and professionally, and Davidson's upcoming TV and movie projects will be popping up on the 2025 movie schedule and elsewhere in the future.

Hewitt expanded by gushing over a snippet of the 31-year-old’s couple goal habits. While nothing sounds too above and beyond, the actor's attention in general seems to be exactly what she's needed while experiencing Endometriosis symptoms. He sounds like quite the doting fella, doesn't he? As she put it:

Pete sets me up with a little heating pad, and it's very sweet, and I just eat whatever. I'm like, I will allow myself to eat whatever I want and just snuggle up and watch a movie and get cozy. Everyone deserves a Pete!

I love how everyday her comments are about why she’s enjoying her time with the comedian. These acts are small but how impactful they are to her seem like green flags for the future of the newest Davidson relationship.

Even though Hewitt’s sweet comments speak directly to the Bupkis alum’s person, she’s not the first to add to the discourse of Pete Davidson. His personality, dating life and overall vibe has been a hot topic since he pulled up to 30 Rock, and has remained that way. From the internet wanting him to date Martha Stewart a few years back to Jennifer Coolidge's admiring the young star’s unpredicatability, everyone seems to have a take.

But for now, he's fully taken by Elsie Hewitt, and she wouldn't have it any other way.