Walt Disney World And Disneyland Are Slowly Planning Their Reopening

On The Walt Disney Company's recent earnings call the company revealed that the first Disney theme park to close, Shanghai Disneyland, would be opening next week, but no time table was given for Disneyland or Walt Disney World doing the same. It gave the impression that it would be some time before the parks saw guests again. However, one part of Walt Disney World is now set to begin phased reopening in less than two weeks. Although, Disneyland is now looking like it may be opening later than previously hoped.