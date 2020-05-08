Looks Like The Avatar Sequels Could Resume Filming Soon

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Avatar franchise is a unique one. The first movie broke new ground for visual effects and motion capture when it arrived in theaters back in 2009. It was the highest grossing movie before Avengers: Endgame was released, and James Cameron and company are likely aiming to reclaim that record with Avatar 2. The upcoming sequels have taken a long time to kick up production, so when film sets all over the world were shut down, it was discouraging for the fandom. But now it looks like Cameron and company may be able to get back to work soon.