How Demolition Man Had An Impact On Dennis Rodman's Image

And after that, Salley said his former teammate started to realize he could push any boundary. Rodman did just that by combining his already aggressive style of play on the court with the flashy and frightening charismatic spirit of Wesley Snipes' ruthless and blonde-haired criminal mastermind Simon Phoenix. And with the NBA, media, and fans already painting Rodman as the bad guy in the league, making the most of his new image only helped propel the defensive powerhouse into superstardom.