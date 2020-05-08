After Bad Boys For Life, Looks Like Bad Boys 4 Is On The Way

Bad Boys for Life arrived in theaters 18 years after Bad Boys II, with generations brought up on the first two movies. There was clearly an active fanbase, and anticipation steadily built ahead of the third movie's release. Bad Boys for Life was ultimately a critical success, and made a whopping $419 million in theaters. And since movies are all about making money, it's smart to continue the property and cash in on the rabid fanbase.

More to come...